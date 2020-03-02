Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) is Towle & Co.’s 5th Largest Position

Towle & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,999,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 268,738 shares during the quarter. Flex comprises 4.4% of Towle & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Towle & Co. owned about 0.60% of Flex worth $37,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLEX. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,069,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,950,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,455,000 after acquiring an additional 10,003,704 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,326,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,769 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,950,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,802,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,365,000 after acquiring an additional 977,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLEX traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,915,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,725,083. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.85. Flex Ltd has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Flex had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. Flex’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flex news, President Douglas Britt sold 15,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $203,313.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 22,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $304,253.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,380 shares of company stock valued at $3,409,026 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Flex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

