Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd (ASX:FLT) Insider Purchases A$19,650.00 in Stock

Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd (ASX:FLT) insider Robert (Richard) Baker bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$32.75 ($23.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,650.00 ($13,936.17).

Flight Centre Travel Group stock traded down A$1.52 ($1.08) during midday trading on Monday, reaching A$31.10 ($22.06). The stock had a trading volume of 1,742,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,198. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$40.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.95. Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd has a 1-year low of A$33.55 ($23.79) and a 1-year high of A$49.14 ($34.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. Flight Centre Travel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.33%.

Flight Centre Travel Group Company Profile

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries.

