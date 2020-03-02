FLIP (FLP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,021.00

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 23.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One FLIP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Liquid and HitBTC. FLIP has a total market cap of $675,813.00 and approximately $1,021.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FLIP has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $238.28 or 0.02699615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00223371 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00047374 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00133072 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com.

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

