FLO (FLO) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13,140.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FLO has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. FLO has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $13,140.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00054301 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000102 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000207 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

