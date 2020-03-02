Florian Riedl-Riedenstein Sells 300,000 Shares of Asante Gold Corp (CNSX:ASE) Stock

Asante Gold Corp (CNSX:ASE) Director Florian Riedl-Riedenstein sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.04, for a total value of C$10,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,645,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$57,575.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05. Asante Gold Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.05 and a 52 week high of C$0.18.

About Asante Gold

Asante Gold Corporation, a mineral exploration company, primarily engages in the acquisition and assessment of mineral properties in the Republic of Ghana. The company holds 100% interest in the Kubi Mining Lease, which adjoins to the south of AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi mine. It also holds an option to earn up to 100% interests in the Keyhole concessions located southwest of the Asanko Gold Mine; the Betenase project, which adjoins to the east of Kubi and south of the Obuasi Mine; and the Fahiakoba concession located west of Kubi and adjoining to the north of Perseus.

