Flowchain (FLC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.74 Million

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Flowchain token can now be purchased for approximately $2.52 or 0.00028370 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex. Over the last week, Flowchain has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $273,850.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00053323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00497052 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $573.17 or 0.06452103 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00064565 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00030115 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005589 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011344 BTC.

About Flowchain

Flowchain (CRYPTO:FLC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin.

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

