FlypMe Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.00 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. FlypMe has a market cap of $246,081.00 and $10.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlypMe token can now be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FlypMe has traded 24.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FlypMe alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011305 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $251.83 or 0.02850499 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00224208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00047364 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00132758 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe’s genesis date was June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me.

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.