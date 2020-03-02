Fmr LLC Acquires 201,034 Shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,871,761 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,034 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.69% of Open Text worth $82,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $41.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.56. Open Text Corp has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.69.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $771.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.01 million. Open Text had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Open Text Corp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

