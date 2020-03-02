Fmr LLC Acquires 244,504 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,016,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,504 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.94% of Crocs worth $84,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Crocs by 4,006.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Crocs by 1,302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CROX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Crocs from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet raised Crocs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $26.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.88. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $262.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.50 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 94.74% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

