Fmr LLC Acquires 25,898 Shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,974,324 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,898 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 8.38% of Boston Private Financial worth $83,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BPFH. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 47.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BPFH. BidaskClub lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of Boston Private Financial stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.52. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $13.08.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $82.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Boston Private Financial Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

