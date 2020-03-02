Fmr LLC Acquires 886,344 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,435,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886,344 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.64% of Pan American Silver worth $81,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth about $36,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 25.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $19.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.27.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $404.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank cut Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

