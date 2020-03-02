Fmr LLC Buys 1,053,635 Shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 82.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,336,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053,635 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 4.95% of Atkore International Group worth $94,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 70.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after buying an additional 97,105 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 417.0% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 21,974 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atkore International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $351,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,321,000 after buying an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

ATKR opened at $36.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day moving average is $36.40. Atkore International Group Inc has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $43.50.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 67.84%. The business had revenue of $447.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Atkore International Group news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 22,200 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $931,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,425.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 6,000 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $253,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,703.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,594 shares of company stock worth $1,201,289 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Atkore International Group in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Atkore International Group Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

