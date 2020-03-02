Fmr LLC Buys 2,208,552 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 140.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,777,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,208,552 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 3.18% of Commercial Metals worth $84,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 53,885 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $2,254,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 382,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after buying an additional 13,041 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC stock opened at $18.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.35. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average is $19.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.70.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

