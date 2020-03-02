Fmr LLC Buys 335,341 Shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,594,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,341 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Sabre worth $80,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SABR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sabre by 3.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Sabre by 29.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Sabre by 44.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 322,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 99,767 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Sabre by 116.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 893,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,001,000 after purchasing an additional 480,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its position in Sabre by 79.3% in the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 49,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 21,974 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $13.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.41. Sabre Corp has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $25.44.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $941.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.68 million. Sabre had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre Corp will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.47%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SABR. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Sabre from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sabre presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $196,394.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,862.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $384,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,655.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

