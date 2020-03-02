Fmr LLC Buys 932,084 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,532,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932,084 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 3.68% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $80,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,393,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,578,000 after acquiring an additional 159,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,159,000 after acquiring an additional 29,451 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 379,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after acquiring an additional 64,985 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Richard W. Frost bought 3,330 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.90. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $174,408.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,701.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $29.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.51.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

