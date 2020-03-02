Fmr LLC Buys 957,779 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,697,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 957,779 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.17% of TEGNA worth $78,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 4,180.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,692,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 828,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 325,707 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 807,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,547,000 after acquiring an additional 298,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,872,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,959,000 after acquiring an additional 249,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,418,000. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark upped their price objective on TEGNA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

NYSE TGNA opened at $14.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.84. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.01 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

