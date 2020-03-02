Fmr LLC Decreases Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,971,272 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,041,735 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.22% of Occidental Petroleum worth $81,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 76.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OXY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.48.

In other news, Director Jack B. Moore acquired 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,527.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OXY opened at $32.74 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $29.64 and a 12-month high of $68.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of -36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.89.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 217.93%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

