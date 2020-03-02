Fmr LLC Grows Stock Position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,442,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,491,514 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.29% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson worth $82,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Danske upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $8.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $10.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.