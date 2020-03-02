Fmr LLC Has $78.68 Million Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 286.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 907,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 672,711 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $78,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.3% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

RHP opened at $69.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $68.54 and a twelve month high of $91.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $446.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.48%.

In other news, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 6,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.01 per share, for a total transaction of $552,700.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RHP shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

