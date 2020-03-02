Fmr LLC Has $79.13 Million Stake in Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,765 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 10.50% of Emerald Expositions Events worth $79,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

EEX stock opened at $6.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Emerald Expositions Events Inc has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $14.37. The firm has a market cap of $489.64 million, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Emerald Expositions Events had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.14 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Emerald Expositions Events Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Emerald Expositions Events’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Emerald Expositions Events from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Emerald Expositions Events currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

