Fmr LLC Has $79.72 Million Position in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,617,125 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 425,419 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.27% of Associated Banc worth $79,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

ASB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

ASB stock opened at $16.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Associated Banc Corp has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $23.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $293.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 36.55%.

In other news, Director Michael T. Crowley, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $87,650.00. Also, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $123,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,358.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.