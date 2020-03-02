Fmr LLC Has $81.07 Million Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Fmr LLC raised its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 126.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,241 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.37% of Align Technology worth $81,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Align Technology by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 21,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 318,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,576,000 after acquiring an additional 21,646 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Align Technology from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.42.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $218.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.08. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $169.84 and a one year high of $334.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 18.40%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $203,435.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

