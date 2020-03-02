Fmr LLC Has $83.63 Million Stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,876 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.53% of Howard Hughes worth $83,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 79.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 20.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after buying an additional 17,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,419,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $107.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Howard Hughes Corp has a 1 year low of $91.82 and a 1 year high of $135.42.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $284.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.45 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Corp will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sarah M. Vasquez sold 500 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $63,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,752.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 2,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.63 per share, for a total transaction of $302,771.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

