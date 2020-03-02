Fmr LLC Has $85.26 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,857,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,800 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.83% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $85,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDE opened at $25.64 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $30.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.36.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.