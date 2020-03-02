Fmr LLC Has $95.01 Million Stock Holdings in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,972,058 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 99,593 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.13% of First Bancorp worth $95,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,708,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,063,000 after buying an additional 377,338 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 34,175.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,394,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381,271 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,289,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,826,000 after acquiring an additional 951,270 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,634,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,900,000 after acquiring an additional 52,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,923,000 after acquiring an additional 394,989 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $7.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.50. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $164.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.70 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several analysts have commented on FBP shares. Citigroup cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

