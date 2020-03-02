Fmr LLC Increases Stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,959,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,864 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $93,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLF. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLF. ValuEngine cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.19.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $32.36 on Monday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a 52-week low of $31.53 and a 52-week high of $57.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average of $41.56.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 79.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

