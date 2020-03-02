Fmr LLC Lowers Position in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,124,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 313,441 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.69% of Varonis Systems worth $87,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,324,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,794,000 after acquiring an additional 568,109 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 67.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 535,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,004,000 after acquiring an additional 214,762 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $8,928,000. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $3,783,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 30.4% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 144,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after acquiring an additional 33,630 shares during the period.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.27.

VRNS stock opened at $80.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.26. Varonis Systems Inc has a one year low of $57.02 and a one year high of $93.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.99% and a negative return on equity of 74.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $420,255.00. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 65,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $5,441,544.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,441 shares of company stock valued at $6,867,471. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

