Fmr LLC Makes New Investment in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP)

Fmr LLC bought a new position in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,449,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,368,000. Fmr LLC owned about 0.44% of XP as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XP. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of XP during the 4th quarter worth about $3,066,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of XP during the 4th quarter worth about $22,839,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of XP during the 4th quarter worth about $21,427,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of XP during the 4th quarter worth about $736,000. Finally, Pelham Global Financials Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of XP during the 4th quarter worth about $9,630,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on XP in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. XP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

NYSE XP opened at $34.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.29. XP Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $43.52.

XP Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

