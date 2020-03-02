Fmr LLC Purchases 226,062 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,581,177 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,062 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Rogers Communications worth $78,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,007,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $199,263,000 after acquiring an additional 139,800 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,187 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 960,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,711,000 after acquiring an additional 102,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RCI shares. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

RCI opened at $45.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.70 and a 200 day moving average of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

