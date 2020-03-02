Fmr LLC Purchases 418,055 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 100.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 418,055 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 5.24% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $92,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $1,264,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Bartholomew sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KALU shares. ValuEngine upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $94.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.41 and a 200-day moving average of $102.93. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a one year low of $85.04 and a one year high of $117.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

