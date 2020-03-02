Fmr LLC Purchases 540,573 Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,180,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540,573 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 3.63% of Afya worth $86,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Afya in the fourth quarter valued at $1,572,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 341,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 114,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 2,259.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 72,481 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 47,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 663,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,941,000 after purchasing an additional 124,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AFYA opened at $23.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.78. Afya Limited has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $52.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.27 million. On average, analysts predict that Afya Limited will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFYA shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Afya in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Afya from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.70.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

