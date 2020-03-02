Fmr LLC Purchases 5,447 Shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,421,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.35% of Valvoline worth $94,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VVV opened at $19.50 on Monday. Valvoline Inc has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.92.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 110.76%. The firm had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VVV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Frances E. Lockwood sold 2,500 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

