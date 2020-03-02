Fmr LLC Purchases 600,034 Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 1,135.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600,034 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Baidu worth $82,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Baidu by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,051,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $764,933,000 after acquiring an additional 208,886 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Baidu by 9.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,078,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $419,062,000 after acquiring an additional 367,011 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Baidu by 16.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,955,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $200,908,000 after acquiring an additional 280,904 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,608,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,329,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,361,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,888,000 after purchasing an additional 151,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CICC Research upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Baidu from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Baidu from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Baidu from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.92.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $119.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.71. Baidu Inc has a one year low of $93.39 and a one year high of $186.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

