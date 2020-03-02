Fmr LLC Purchases 6,335,238 Shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 154.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,444,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,335,238 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 2.08% of ANGI Homeservices worth $88,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 341.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 590,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 456,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 23,148 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,608,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $7.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.91. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $18.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 101.87 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANGI. BidaskClub lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Aegis reduced their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $83,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 421,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,798.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 4,474 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $36,597.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,501.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,950 shares of company stock valued at $335,031 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

