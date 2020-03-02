Fmr LLC Purchases 712,703 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,052,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 712,703 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.78% of Medical Properties Trust worth $85,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $21.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.54. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.35 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.59.

In related news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,415 shares in the company, valued at $20,911,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $102,096.00. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

