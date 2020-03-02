Fmr LLC Purchases 86,494 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 907,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,494 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.23% of Prudential Financial worth $85,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 236.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 35,650 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In related news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total transaction of $722,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $3,833,297.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,235,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DOWLING & PARTN reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.54.

NYSE:PRU opened at $75.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.40. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $73.19 and a 12 month high of $106.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.