Fmr LLC Raises Stake in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,082,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 2.12% of Spire worth $90,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,961,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,251,000 after buying an additional 33,304 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,782,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,469,000 after buying an additional 127,409 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 959,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,953,000 after buying an additional 30,320 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 623,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,952,000 after buying an additional 89,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 554,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,235,000 after buying an additional 206,758 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Spire in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Spire in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Spire in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of SR opened at $75.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.66 and its 200 day moving average is $83.22. Spire Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.82 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Spire had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $566.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spire Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.6225 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

