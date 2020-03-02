Fmr LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Fmr LLC raised its position in Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,167,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,349,662 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 11.49% of Rubius Therapeutics worth $87,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 650.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher L. Carpenter sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $647,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 58.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rubius Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rubius Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Rubius Therapeutics stock opened at $8.37 on Monday. Rubius Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 9.83 and a current ratio of 9.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.36.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

