Fmr LLC Reduces Holdings in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,628,804 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,802,252 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 4.04% of TRI Pointe Group worth $87,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 57,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 4th quarter worth about $870,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,482,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,091,000 after purchasing an additional 45,065 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period.

TPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TRI Pointe Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $15.33 on Monday. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. TRI Pointe Group’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

