Fmr LLC Sells 124,227 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,916,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124,227 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $85,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $90,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average is $42.39. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.98 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

