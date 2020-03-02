Fmr LLC Sells 13,822 Shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,757,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,822 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Pentair worth $80,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,933,000 after purchasing an additional 657,261 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 323,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,241,000 after purchasing an additional 74,041 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 161,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 78,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair stock opened at $39.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pentair PLC has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $47.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNR. UBS Group began coverage on Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

