Fmr LLC Sells 28,853 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,830,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,853 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.65% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $83,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 16,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,849,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,456,000 after purchasing an additional 62,614 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 115,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 75,076 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000.

NYSE:REXR opened at $46.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.34. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $74.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.31 million. Equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.16%.

Several research firms have recently commented on REXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

In related news, Director Steven C. Good sold 2,268 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $114,760.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 7,361 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $353,107.17. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,351.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

