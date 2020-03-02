Fmr LLC Sells 317,524 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,779,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,524 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $90,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,001,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,063,000 after acquiring an additional 262,126 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 992,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,591,000 after acquiring an additional 58,156 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 557,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,405,000 after acquiring an additional 37,792 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 540,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,575,000 after acquiring an additional 57,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,066,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average is $50.95. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0937 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.