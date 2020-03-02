Fmr LLC Sells 320,999 Shares of Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,602,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,999 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 9.99% of Brightsphere Investment Group worth $87,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,874,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 171,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 10,587 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 286.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 152,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 112,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the third quarter worth $1,536,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BSIG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.21.

NYSE BSIG opened at $9.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $805.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.33. Brightsphere Investment Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $207.40 million for the quarter. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 1,914.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

In other Brightsphere Investment Group news, CEO Guang Yang purchased 50,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $503,510.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $503,510.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

