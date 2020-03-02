Fmr LLC Sells 378,524 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,259,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 378,524 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.65% of MasTec worth $80,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 3,478.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,185,000 after buying an additional 275,512 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,662,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $11,196,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $9,513,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,947,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,536,000 after buying an additional 139,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

NYSE MTZ opened at $49.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.28. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.55 and a 52 week high of $73.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.44.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

