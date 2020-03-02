Fmr LLC Sells 53,887 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,648,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 53,887 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 3.09% of Ryder System worth $89,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,643,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,337,000 after buying an additional 440,942 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth about $916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Ryder System from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Ryder System from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.43.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Parker acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.21 per share, with a total value of $465,125.00. Also, EVP Robert D. Fatovic acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.21 per share, for a total transaction of $93,025.00. Insiders have bought 18,250 shares of company stock worth $681,780 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R stock opened at $38.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -79.25 and a beta of 1.84. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $67.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Ryder System announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

