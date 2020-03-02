Fmr LLC Sells 897,740 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,277,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897,740 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 3.56% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $81,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 270.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPRT. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.73.

Shares of EPRT opened at $22.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $29.34.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

