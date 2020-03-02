Fmr LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,361 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.12% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $78,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 64,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 164,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,157,000 after buying an additional 9,985 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $494,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $149.46 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $135.44 and a twelve month high of $171.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

