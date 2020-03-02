Fmr LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,556,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,097,590 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 7.14% of Knoll worth $89,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Knoll by 6.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knoll by 429.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 128,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 104,400 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Knoll by 3.4% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 507,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 16,861 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Knoll in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knoll in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KNL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Knoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Sidoti dropped their target price on Knoll from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra lowered Knoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Knoll from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knoll presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

NYSE:KNL opened at $17.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $878.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.17. Knoll Inc has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $28.30.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $371.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.82 million. Knoll had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Knoll’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

