FOAM Trading Down 10.3% This Week (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One FOAM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Poloniex. FOAM has a market cap of $5.83 million and approximately $9,608.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FOAM has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $257.45 or 0.02905086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00225219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00048159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00136622 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 292,182,044 tokens. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here. FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

